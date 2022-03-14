The MMA Hour with Paige VanZant, Dan Hooker, Khalil Rountree, Marlon Vera, and Cody Law

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap all the weekend’s action from UFC Vegas 50, Bellator 276, and more.

1:10 p.m.: Undefeated Bellator standout Cody Law reflects on his first-round knockout of James Adcock and his uncanny pre-fight prediction.

1:35 p.m.: UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree looks back on an emotional weekend and his vicious knockout of Karl Roberson.

2 p.m.: Dan Hooker previews his UFC London battle against Arnold Allen and his drop back down to featherweight.

2:30 p.m.: New AEW signee Paige VanZant discusses her move to professional wrestling and the state of her combat sports career.

3 p.m.: Marlon Vera looks ahead to his April 30 main event against Rob Font, and more.

3:30 p.m.: It’s GC time as we recap his best bets from a busy weekend.

4 p.m.: New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

