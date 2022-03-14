On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 50

How do you book Magomed Ankalaev following his eighth straight win over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 50 — a performance that has not been looked at in a positive manner?

On this week’s edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Ankalaev following his five-round decision win over Santos inside the UFC APEX. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Song Yadong after his sensational finish of Marlon Moraes in the co-main event, along with Sodiq Yusuff, Khalil Rountree, Drew Dober, and Alex Pereira following their victories.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.