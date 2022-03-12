 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 50 post-fight show: Did Magomed Ankalaev’s stock drop with performance in main event win?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Magomed Ankalaev picked up his eighth straight victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 50 on Saturday night, but did his overall performance push him further back in the UFC’s light heavyweight championship conversation?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss that topic, along with Song Yadong’s statement win over former title challenger Marlon Moraes in the co-main event, what could be next for Alex Pereira and Terrance McKinney, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

