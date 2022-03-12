Watch Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell full fight video highlights from their main event bout at Bellator 276, courtesy of Bellator MMA.
Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell took place March 12 at the Family Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Top-ranked featherweights Adam Borics (18-1) and Mads Burnell (16-4) locked horns in the night’s wild main event, which aired live on Showtime.
Catch the video clips below to see highlights of Borics’ spectacular unanimous decision win over Burnell, which pushed Borics to the brink of featherweight title contention.
Fast start from both @Burnellmma and @AdamBorics.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022
We are LIVE on @SHOsports with #Bellator276 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/9FTZcLnynO
This main event between @Burnellmma and @AdamBorics is delivering!— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022
We are LIVE on @SHOsports with #Bellator276 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/TlLV3YwxGU
Big sweep from @AdamBorics.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022
We are LIVE on @SHOsports with #Bellator276 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/jnRPSP5osB
We've got a fight!— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022
We are LIVE on @SHOsports with #Bellator276 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/cV6hAzczZa
Beautiful @BellatorMMA | @AdamBorics vs. @Burnellmma is delivering at #Bellator276. pic.twitter.com/83TXPDsmBh— SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) March 13, 2022
The striking of @AdamBorics starting to land more frequently.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022
We are LIVE on @SHOsports with #Bellator276 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/oM6s5g6arX
A bit of fun from both @AdamBorics and @Burnellmma— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022
We are LIVE on @SHOsports with #Bellator276 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/erF5WCDC3L
.@AdamBorics racks up his 1️⃣8️⃣th pro win tonight at #Bellator276.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022
Now all eyes on the Featherweight World Championship fight between @ajmckee101 and @PatricioPitbull @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/4Lu2Np18WU
Complete Bellator 276 results can be seen below.
Main Card
- Adam Borics def. Mads Burnell via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)
- Phil Davis def. Julius Anglickas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Johnny Eblen def. John Salter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Jay Jay Wilson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card
- Alex Polizzi def. Jose Augusto via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 3, 0:49
- Romero Cotton def. Freddy Sandoval via TKO (strikes) — Round 1, 1:39
- Diana Avsaragova def. Kyra Batara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Cody Law def. James Adcock via KO (punch) — Round 1, 1:17 | Watch finish
- Roman Faraldo def. Kelvin Rayford via TKO (strikes) — Round 1, 0:44
- Jordan Howard def. Trevor Ward via TKO (strikes) — Round 2, 3:24
Loading comments...