Watch Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell full fight video highlights from their main event bout at Bellator 276, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell took place March 12 at the Family Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Top-ranked featherweights Adam Borics (18-1) and Mads Burnell (16-4) locked horns in the night’s wild main event, which aired live on Showtime.

Catch the video clips below to see highlights of Borics’ spectacular unanimous decision win over Burnell, which pushed Borics to the brink of featherweight title contention.

Complete Bellator 276 results can be seen below.

Main Card

Adam Borics def. Mads Burnell via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)

Phil Davis def. Julius Anglickas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Johnny Eblen def. John Salter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Jay Jay Wilson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card