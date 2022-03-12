UFC Vegas 50 bonuses: Song Yadong cashes extra $50,000 for highlight-reel KO

Song Yadong is leaving Las Vegas with some bonus cash after scoring the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 50.

Yadong was one of four fighters to earn an extra $50,000 for a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Marlon Moraes. Yadong floored the one-time title challenger in Saturday’s co-main event, toppling Moraes with a picture-perfect uppercut just two minutes into the opening round to earn his third straight UFC win.

For his handiwork, Yadong joined his fellow finishers Khalil Rountree, Cody Brundage, and Azamat Murzakanov on the UFC’s post-fight bonus train.

Rountree knocked out Karl Roberson with a wicked second-round body kick followed by punches, Brunage scored a come-from-behind submission over Dalcha Lungiambula, and Murzakanov knocked out Tafon Nchukwi with a monstrous flying knee to open the card.

UFC Vegas 50 took place March 12 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev outpointed Thiago Santos in the main event.