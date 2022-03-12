UFC Vegas 50 video: Khalil Rountree demolishes Karl Roberson with vicious barrage of strikes

Khalil Rountree Jr. chose violence on Saturday night as he put on a jaw-dropping performance to finish Karl Roberson at UFC Vegas 50.

Following a back-and-forth battle to start the bout, Rountree came out guns blazing in the second round and overwhelmed Roberson with a massive hook followed by a devastating kick to the body. With Roberson still wobbled, Rountree came over the top with another huge punch that finally brought an end to the contest, with referee Herb Dean stopping the fight just 25 seconds into the second round.

Following the win, Rountree spoke from the heart while explaining his reason for fighting.

“I don’t want to wait until I’m a champion to be able to tell my story and where I come from, being a 300-pound kid on the brink of suicide, burdened by depression, not knowing what to do with my life, not knowing where to go,” Rountree said. “I want to be able to share that and really inspire people that feel just like I do. I want to be able to share my story with these types of people.

“I want to make a difference in the world. It’s something I’m passionate about.”

It appeared that a knockout could come at any time with Rountree and Roberson unloading on each other in the first few exchanges in the opening round. When the frantic pace finally slowed down a bit, Rountree was the aggressor, as he looked to back Roberson up against the cage to set up his combinations.

Roberson appeared comfortable fighting off his back foot while also sitting back and waiting for Rountree to attack to use his counterstrikes.

That game plan backfired though, as he appeared ready to do the same in the second round except Rountree had no intention of letting him off the hook.

Rountree came charging out of his corner throwing bombs with his right hand and putting Roberson down on the canvas momentarily. The onslaught from Rountree continued with the huge body kick and then another devastating shot that saw Roberson drop face-first to the ground.

That was more than enough for Rountree to get the finish, as he celebrated his second consecutive victory and sixth overall win in the UFC.