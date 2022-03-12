UFC Vegas 50 video: Drew Dober delivers blistering comeback to finish Terrance McKinney after wild first round

Drew Dober will never go away without a fight.

After getting dropped in a wild exchange against short-notice replacement Terrance McKinney at UFC Vegas 50, Dober not only survived, but also came back ready to trade strike for strike until he finally delivered a brutal knee followed by a barrage of punches and elbows on the ground to get the TKO finish.

It was a wild fight for as long as it lasted, with Dober getting the win at 3:17 of the opening round.

“The guy hits hard,” Dober said afterward. “It was one of the toughest first rounds of my career. I don’t quit. I’m from Nebraska. This is how we’re trained. He brought the heat and I was able to bring it back.”

Known as an incredibly fast starter, McKinney lived up to that reputation as he charged out of the gates in an attempt to overwhelm Dober in the very first exchange. McKinney rushed ahead and blasted Dober with a huge knee strike that brought the veteran lightweight down to the canvas.

McKinney continued to unleash a flurry of strikes in succession as he looked to stop the fight before a single minute had even managed to tick away on the clock.

Every time McKinney connected, it appeared Dober could be done, however the veteran refused to go away as Dober continued to throw combinations of his own while trying to change the momentum in the fight.

The comeback was completed after Dober cracked McKinney with a knee of his own right up the middle that put the 27-year-old lightweight on the canvas. Dober had no intentions of allowing the fight to get back up to the feet, and instead unloaded with everything left in his arsenal until the referee saw enough to stop the contest before McKinney could absorb any more punishment.

It was non-stop action for as long as it lasted, as Dober returned to the win column after suffering back-to-back losses. Now he’s looking for another opponent who might be willing to give him a similar fight in his next trip to the octagon.

“I love crowd favorite fights,” Dober said. “I love having fantastic fights. There’s a guy out there, Bobby Green, I’m interested. I’m available.”