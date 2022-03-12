 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 50 in Tweets: Pros react to Magomed Ankalaev’s tactical win, Song Yadong’s monster KO

By Mike Heck
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Santos v Ankalaev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Magomed Ankalaev was victorious in his first UFC main event, but it won’t be a fight people will be rushing to watch a second time.

Ankalaev defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50 on Saturday at the APEX. It was a slow-paced fight throughout, with both competitors seemingly fighting with the sole purpose of countering the other. In the end, Ankalaev was able to do just enough to edge out more rounds to pick up his eighth straight victory.

Check out how pros reacted to the light heavyweight bout, along with the rest of a main card that absolutely delivered.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos

Song Yadong def. Marlon Moraes

Sodiq Yusuff def. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree def. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober def. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira def. Bruno Silva

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...