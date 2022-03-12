UFC Vegas 50 in Tweets: Pros react to Magomed Ankalaev’s tactical win, Song Yadong’s monster KO

Magomed Ankalaev was victorious in his first UFC main event, but it won’t be a fight people will be rushing to watch a second time.

Ankalaev defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50 on Saturday at the APEX. It was a slow-paced fight throughout, with both competitors seemingly fighting with the sole purpose of countering the other. In the end, Ankalaev was able to do just enough to edge out more rounds to pick up his eighth straight victory.

Check out how pros reacted to the light heavyweight bout, along with the rest of a main card that absolutely delivered.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos

Who wants it more @ufc fight comes down to this round in my opinion @TMarretaMMA #UFCVegas50 #HammerTime — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 13, 2022

Ankalaev’s backwards speed has just been too fast for Santos. #UFCVegas50 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022

Tell the guys in the booth to read my tweets if they want to break this fight down more accurately. @espnmma — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 13, 2022

Test Ankalaev’s for cement, his head is made of stone #UFCVegas50 — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 13, 2022

A lot on the line. — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 13, 2022

You know you’re a badass when you have a hammer tattooed on your chest — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 13, 2022

Uppercut from hell gets it done! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 13, 2022

Song Yadong is a big problem for bantamweight division

#UFCVegas50 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 13, 2022

That right hand is nasty asf — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022

Yadong is a killer! Future contender at 135 #UFCVegas50 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 13, 2022

Ding Dong, Who's there? SONG YA F'N DONG! This dude a problem. Only 24 years old?!?! Watch out bantamweights! #UFCVegas50 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 13, 2022

Tough break man. I feel for Moraes. I don’t think it’s lack of skill at all. If your chin can’t hold up against “bangers”, when you’re a banger, there’s only 1 result. Nothing away from Yadong, the kid is good! Powerful, quick, explosive! #UFCVegas50 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022

Beautiful punching by @SongYadongLFG — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) March 13, 2022

I hear you wanna fight Dominick Cruz @SongYaDongMMA? Interesting matchup. Just make sure to bring the beer and cigarettes! . #DominickSnooze #ThanksKeithPeterson #UFCVegas50 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 13, 2022

Holes everywhere — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) March 13, 2022

Sodiq vs Barboza next.



Bryce fighting up in the Rankings. — Matt Weibel (@matt_frm) March 13, 2022

Khalil is the meanest nice guy you’ll ever meet! #UFCVegas50 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022

2nd Round came out like he got owed money. Dang! #UFCVegas50 @ufc — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) March 13, 2022

Wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 13, 2022

Khalil is an animal #UFCVegas50 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 13, 2022

That was nasty #UFCVegas50 — Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) March 13, 2022

Rountree hits different — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 13, 2022

I went through so many emotions in that 1 round ‍♂️ wow #UFCVegas50 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) March 13, 2022

Dang!!! I thought my boy @twrecks155 had it done AGAIN! But hats off to @DrewDober for weathering that storm and coming back. That's the fight game..#UFCVegas50 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) March 13, 2022

Cruz wasn’t happy about that stoppage — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 13, 2022

OMGGGGG WHAT A FIGHT!! #UFCVegas50 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 13, 2022

What a fight between @DrewDober and @twrecks155 . Sometimes it happens when you rush but wow! #UFCVegas50 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 13, 2022

Wtf?! That was a fast as turn around. This sport is wild man #UFCVegas50 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022

The way Pereira throws his hooks, some of the nastiest in the game! #UFCVegas50 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022

I think Izzy will be fine — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 13, 2022

What a fight!!! They left it all in the octagon! #UFCVegas50 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) March 13, 2022

Omg! That last round had me on the edge of my seat!! Petit vs Silva thank you for the show. @ufc #UFCVegas50 — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) March 13, 2022

Ohh he’s getting better Alex continues growing and I see him contending in 3-4 fights — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 13, 2022

Nice win for Alex Pereira #UFCVegas50 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 13, 2022