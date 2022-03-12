Bellator 276 video: Cody Law stays undefeated with hammer right hand knockout

Cody Law continues to run through the competition.

At Bellator 276 in St. Louis on Saturday, Law improved to 6-0 with a one-round drubbing of replacement opponent James Adcock (7-5). The featherweight prospect rocked Adcock multiple times before putting him down for good with a devastating right hand at the 1:17 mark of Round 1.

Watch the powerful knockout finish above.

Law has now won three straight fights by knockout and has gone to a decision just once in his career. All of his pro bouts have taken place inside the Bellator cage.

Right out of the gate, Law was the sharper striker and he tagged Adcock repeatedly. Adcock fired back on wobbly legs but was hit clean over and over again, including a head kick that landed shortly before the finish. A right hand on the button dropped Adcock and Law stopped himself from landing any follow-up strikes.

Making the finish more astounding, according to The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani, Law’s manager claims that the fighter called the exact time of the finish earlier in the day.

Cody Law just beat James Adcock via KO at 1:17 of round 1 in Bellator.



Per his manager Abraham Kawa, Cody wrote this prediction in his hotel room before leaving for the fight. Kawa took a pic and just sent it to me.



I mean that’s just insane! He called it. pic.twitter.com/j6InyyAFgy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 13, 2022

Move over “Mystic Mac,” it might be time for fans to recognize the predictive powers of “Occult Cody.”