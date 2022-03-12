 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Boxing in Nottingham Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Michael Conlan has suffered his first professional defeat — and it happened in devastating fashion.

Conlan, the 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist boxer, challenged WBA champion Leigh Wood for the featherweight title in Nottinghan, England this Saturday. Conlan was a slight favorite heading into the bout at -170, and looked good early, dropping Wood in the first round. Wood was able to battle back, dropping Conlan in the 11th round, before knocking him out and through the ropes in the final round to retain his featherweight title.

Complete highlights of the bout can be seen below, courtesy of DAZN Boxing.

According to Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith and Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn, Conlan “arrived at hospital, conscious and stable” following the vicious knockout.

The scary finish marked the first loss of Conlan’s 16-1 pro boxing career, while Wood retained his WBA featherweight title and moved to 26-2 as a professional.

UPDATE:

