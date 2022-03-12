Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan full fight video highlights

Michael Conlan has suffered his first professional defeat — and it happened in devastating fashion.
Conlan, the 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist boxer, challenged WBA champion Leigh Wood for the featherweight title in Nottinghan, England this Saturday. Conlan was a slight favorite heading into the bout at -170, and looked good early, dropping Wood in the first round. Wood was able to battle back, dropping Conlan in the 11th round, before knocking him out and through the ropes in the final round to retain his featherweight title.
Complete highlights of the bout can be seen below, courtesy of DAZN Boxing.
Here comes @mickconlan11 #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/VyfQ9nDfA9— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
The champion @itsLeighWood makes his entrance. The atmosphere is absolutely ELECTRIC ⚡️#WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/C0WkNVL8Jd— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
HUGE KNOCKDOWN FOR CONLAN #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/3bhyBCUJNU— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
Fireworks from the opening bell #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/9mB7HI5ogA— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
OUCH #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/R2Rrpzuk2t— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
GREAT FINISH to the seventh #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/ZtEGW3Z8pF— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
THIS FIGHT #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/0psl12ZCGl— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE ACTION WOOD SCORES THE KNOCKDOWN #WOODCONLAN pic.twitter.com/zD3HowRQ3n— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022
Leigh Wood knocks out Mick Conlan! #WoodConlanpic.twitter.com/vLwDr1Rgh9— Fight Network (@fightnet) March 13, 2022
Ringside footage of Leigh Wood’s KO of Michael Conlan shows it was in fact a punch that ended it … What a fight, credit to both men, fight of the year so far for me.— The Fite Zone ♂️ (@TheFiteZone) March 13, 2022
Prayers with Mick and hope he’s ok #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/snCvcT1UTq
According to Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith and Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn, Conlan “arrived at hospital, conscious and stable” following the vicious knockout.
Michael Conlan arrived at hospital, conscious and stable— Frank Smith (@FrankSmith) March 13, 2022
Update on Michael Conlan..conscious and stable, sitting up and talking and await CT scans— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 13, 2022
The scary finish marked the first loss of Conlan’s 16-1 pro boxing career, while Wood retained his WBA featherweight title and moved to 26-2 as a professional.
UPDATE:
Im all good folks, cheers for the messages. Ill be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team.— Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 13, 2022
