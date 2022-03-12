Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan full fight video highlights

Michael Conlan has suffered his first professional defeat — and it happened in devastating fashion.

Conlan, the 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist boxer, challenged WBA champion Leigh Wood for the featherweight title in Nottinghan, England this Saturday. Conlan was a slight favorite heading into the bout at -170, and looked good early, dropping Wood in the first round. Wood was able to battle back, dropping Conlan in the 11th round, before knocking him out and through the ropes in the final round to retain his featherweight title.

Complete highlights of the bout can be seen below, courtesy of DAZN Boxing.

The champion @itsLeighWood makes his entrance. The atmosphere is absolutely ELECTRIC ⚡️#WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/C0WkNVL8Jd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE ACTION WOOD SCORES THE KNOCKDOWN #WOODCONLAN pic.twitter.com/zD3HowRQ3n — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022

Ringside footage of Leigh Wood’s KO of Michael Conlan shows it was in fact a punch that ended it … What a fight, credit to both men, fight of the year so far for me.



Prayers with Mick and hope he’s ok #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/snCvcT1UTq — The Fite Zone ‍♂️ (@TheFiteZone) March 13, 2022

According to Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith and Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn, Conlan “arrived at hospital, conscious and stable” following the vicious knockout.

Michael Conlan arrived at hospital, conscious and stable — Frank Smith (@FrankSmith) March 13, 2022

Update on Michael Conlan..conscious and stable, sitting up and talking and await CT scans — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 13, 2022

The scary finish marked the first loss of Conlan’s 16-1 pro boxing career, while Wood retained his WBA featherweight title and moved to 26-2 as a professional.

