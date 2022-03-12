UFC Vegas 50 video: Miranda Maverick caps off dominant win with rear-naked choke of Sabina Mazo

Miranda Maverick put an emphatic stop to her losing streak.

The 24-year-old flyweight outworked Sabina Mazo (9-4) and then finished her with a rear-naked choke submission on the preliminary portion of UFC Vegas 50 on Saturday. Maverick (10-4) snapped a two-fight skid and bumped her UFC record back over the .500 mark at 3-2.

Watch her impressive submission finish above.

It was all Maverick for the majority of the contest as she refused to allow Mazo to show off her striking, closing the distance and gaining a takedown in the opening round. Mazo had plenty of fight off of her back as she attacked with an armbar, but Maverick cleared the submission attempt and resumed her offense from top position to take Round 1.

Round 2 saw Mazo fending off another takedown attempt before eventually succumbing to Maverick’s wrestling. This time, there was no stopping Maverick from taking her back and attacking with a choke that brought a stop to the contest 2:15 into the second round.

It was the first finish for Maverick since she scored a doctor stoppage TKO of Liana Jojua in her UFC debut back in October 2020. The win was much needed for Maverick, who was coming off of a lopsided decision loss to fellow flyweight prospect Erin Blanchfield.

Mazo has now lost three straight fights and her UFC record sits at 3-4.