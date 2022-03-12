UFC Vegas 50 video: Azamat Murzakanov puts Tafon Nchukwi down with third-round flying knee KO

Azamat Murzakanov wasn’t leaving his UFC debut in the hands of the judges.

The unbeaten fighter stayed that way with a stunning third-round flying knee knockout of Tafon Nchukwi (6-2) to open the UFC Vegas 50 preliminary card Saturday. It was the eighth victory by knockout for Murzakanov, who improved to 11-0 as a professional.

Watch the incredible finish above.

Murzakanov was the favorite heading into the contest and performed well in the opening round, but Nchukwi began to push the pace in the second and it looked like Round 3 was anyone’s game. Before the third round, Nchukwi’s corner was heard on the broadcast telling him that he could put Murzakanov away in the final five minutes.

However, it was Murzakanov who found the range early in Round 3, leaping through Nchukwi’s defenses with a knee that landed flush on Nchukwi’s chin. Nchukwi fell back on the canvas and referee Herb Dean quickly rushed in to wave off the bout, which was officially ruled a TKO at the 0:44 mark of the third round.

Murzakanov is now 1-0 in the UFC after winning a contract on the most recent season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Nchukwi, also a past Contender Series signing, falls to 2-2 inside the octagon.