UFC Vegas 50 video: Guido Cannetti scores standing first-round TKO to finish Kris Moutinho

Guido Cannetti got a much needed win at UFC Vegas 50 with a first-round stoppage over Kris Moutinho.

It was a stand-up war from the first exchange until Cannetti clipped Moutinho with a shot that put the New England native against the cage, and that was the beginning of the end. Cannetti started unloading punches as Moutinho’s head snapped backward with no sign that he was going to fight back, which forced referee Chris Tognoni to stop the contest.

The end came at 2:07 in the first round.

“I’m feeling good,” Cannetti said afterwards. “More than anything, I needed to feel this feeling of being here and winning a fight. The secret is the heart.”

It was likely a make-or-break fight for Cannetti after dropping three fights in a row, but he threw caution to the wind as he stepped in to trade punches with Moutinho on the feet.

While Moutinho landed a couple of clean shots of his own, Cannetti returned fire with perhaps even more pop behind his punches. Moutinho couldn’t get out of the way, with the strikes landing clean as Cannetti continued to pour on the punishment.

The final barrage saw Cannetti just teeing off with his foe essentially out on his feet, and the referee had no choice but to rescue Moutinho from further harm.

The knockout gets Cannetti back on track as he earns his first win since 2018, while Moutinho drops to 0-2 with a pair of standing knockouts after falling to Sean O’Malley in his octagon debut.