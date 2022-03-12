David Onama vs. Nate Landwehr scrapped from UFC Columbus card

The scheduled fight between David Onama and Nate Landwehr has been scrapped from the UFC Fight Night card in Columbus, Ohio on March 26.

Onama first announced the news on social media while adding that Landwehr was forced out of the contest for undisclosed reasons. Additional sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday.

“Unfortunately I won’t be fighting on March 26 in Columbus, Ohio anymore due to the opponent pulling out,” Onama wrote on Instagram. “I will be back in action around May/June see you all then! Thanks everyone for the continued support.”

Onama accepted the fight against Landwehr on short notice after he picked up a win in February over Gabriel Benitez by first-round knockout.

Now it appears Onama will have to wait until later this year to make his return to action.

As for Landwehr, there’s no word on what exactly forced him to drop off the card but obviously he was unable to compete as soon as March 26.

The upcoming card in Columbus will be the first domestic UFC Fight Night card held outside of the UFC APEX since 2020, when the global pandemic began. The card is headlined by heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.