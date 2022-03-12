UFC middleweight Eryk Anders posts gruesome photos after apparent chainsaw injury

Professional fighters are used to suffering all manner of gashes and wounds in their line of work, but not the kind Eryk Anders sustained on Friday night.

The veteran UFC middleweight posted a series of grisly photos to his Instagram on Friday after accidentally slicing his foot open with a chainsaw.

“They don’t make left handed chainsaws,” Anders wrote before adding a sarcastic hashtag of “#HappyFriday.”

The injury, which can be seen below, required numerous stitches to fix.

In a separate video posted Friday, Anders can be seen showing off a bloody shoe and a crimson pool of blood that has stained the floor on the driver’s side of his vehicle.

“Damn, my DNA [is] everywhere,” Anders said in the clip.

Anders (14-6, 1 NC) has been out of action since losing via first-round submission in a short-notice fight against Andre Muniz this past December at UFC 269. The 34-year-old former Alabama University linebacker is 6-6 (1 NC) in his 13 octagon appearances, with his most recent win coming in a decision against Darren Stewart in June 2021.

Photos of Anders’ accident can be seen below — though be advised, they’re not exactly for the squeamish.