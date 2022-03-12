UFC Vegas 50 Results: Santos vs. Ankalaev

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 50 results for the Santos vs. Ankalaev fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Thiago Santos will clash with Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight contest. Santos has two of his past five fights, while Ankalaev has won seven straight in a row.
Marlon Moraes will try to snap his three-fight skid against Song Yadong in a bantamweight fight in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 50 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
Khalil Rountree vs. Karl Roberson
Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher
JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho
