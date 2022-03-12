UFC Vegas 50 Results: Santos vs. Ankalaev

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 50 results for the Santos vs. Ankalaev fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Thiago Santos will clash with Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight contest. Santos has two of his past five fights, while Ankalaev has won seven straight in a row.

Marlon Moraes will try to snap his three-fight skid against Song Yadong in a bantamweight fight in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 50 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov