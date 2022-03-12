Bellator 276 Results: Borics vs. Burnell

MMA Fighting has Bellator 276 results for the Borics vs. Burnell fight card from the Family Arena in St. Louis on Saturday night.
In the main event, Adam Borics will clash in a key featherweight contest against Mads Burnell. Borics has won three straight fights, while Burnell has posted seven wins in a row.
Former Bellator champion Phil Davis faces Juluis Anglickas in a light heavyweight match.
Check out the Bellator 276 results below.
Main card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)
Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell
Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas
Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)
Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval
Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara
Cody Law vs. James Adcock
Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward
Josh Augustine vs. Josh Weston
Loading comments...