Bellator 276 Results: Borics vs. Burnell

MMA Fighting has Bellator 276 results for the Borics vs. Burnell fight card from the Family Arena in St. Louis on Saturday night.

In the main event, Adam Borics will clash in a key featherweight contest against Mads Burnell. Borics has won three straight fights, while Burnell has posted seven wins in a row.

Former Bellator champion Phil Davis faces Juluis Anglickas in a light heavyweight match.

Check out the Bellator 276 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval

Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara

Cody Law vs. James Adcock

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

Josh Augustine vs. Josh Weston