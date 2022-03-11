UFC Vegas 50 preview show: Does Magomed Ankalaev earn a title shot with win over Thiago Santos?

Thiago Santos will look to get himself back into title contention on Saturday, but to do so, he’ll have to stop the surge of Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC Vegas 50.

The UFC light heavyweight matchup tops an exciting lineup of bouts, and MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee get you ready for the event, discussing the stakes in the Santos vs. Ankalaev headliner, the co-main event between Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong, other under-the-radar matchups, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.