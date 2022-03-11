Henry Cejudo disses Conor McGregor’s striking, suggests comeback fight at lightweight: ‘I would stop you’

Henry Cejudo has his sights set on his biggest fish yet.

The retired former two-division UFC champion traded shots with Conor McGregor on Friday, responding to an insult from McGregor by teasing that he may come back at 155 pounds for a comeback fight against “The Notorious.”

The same reason why you let people chew that front leg @thenotoriousmma is the same reason why I would stop you. What do you say I make my comeback at 155? @danawhite #therealhistorymaker https://t.co/BX2Ni47R8x — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

“The same reason why you let people chew that front leg [McGregor] is the same reason why I would stop you,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter, tagging McGregor and UFC president Dana White. “What do you say I make my comeback at 155?”

Cejudo, 35, has not competed in MMA since defeating Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight championship bout at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following that successful title defense, Cejudo announced his retirement. During his 12-fight run with the UFC, the Olympic gold medal winning wrestler captured titles at 125 and 135 pounds and snapped the 14-fight undefeated streak of all-time great Demetrious Johnson.

His spat with McGregor began when he criticized training footage posted by McGregor, stating, “Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the [GOAT].”

McGregor later responded with a since-deleted tweet in which he called Cejudo a “little fat midget novice.”

The feud has continued throughout Friday with both fighters continuing to tweet at one another.

Shut up U Little fart — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

I don’t mind being a fart. Farts have Gas. You always run out. https://t.co/uRvGUcEmtI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

McGregor, also a former two-division champion, has been on the mend since injuring his leg in a loss to longtime rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this past July. He is targeting a return this year and Cejudo joins a list of notable names who have been calling for the chance to welcome McGregor back to the octagon.