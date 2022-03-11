The Professional Fighters League and Kayla Harrison are ready to set up a blockbuster fight with Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

PFL co-owner Donn Davis took to Twitter on Friday to lay out the challenge on behalf of Harrison and the promotion, throwing down the gauntlet for Scott Coker and Bellator’s featherweight champion. Coker recently did an interview with MMA Junkie to react to losing out on the Harrison free agency sweepstakes after the PFL matched Bellator’s offer, while questioning Harrison’s potential level of competition.

Davis had his own questions about Cyborg’s strength of schedule, although she is scheduled to defend her title against Arlene Blencowe at April’s Bellator 279 event in Hawaii.

Hey @ScottCoker ... who is @criscyborg fighting over there at @BellatorMMA?



To settle this nonsense:



Kayla vs. Cyborg



Loser pays event production costs@PFLMMA is IN ... @KaylaH is IN



What about Bellator and Cyborg?https://t.co/6j5JIUFeJ0 — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) March 11, 2022

Harrison is expected to compete in the 2022 lightweight season for the PFL and will look to add another $1 million championship prize. The multi-time Olympic gold medalist has won all 12 of her pro fights, finishing 10 of them. After capturing her second season title in October, Harrison entered free agency and received offers from the PFL, Bellator, and the UFC.

Cyborg captured the Bellator featherweight title in her promotional debut, stopping Julia Budd at Bellator 238, and went on to finish her next three challengers. In her most recent bout, Cyborg knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in 92 seconds at Bellator 271 in a fight Harrison was in attendance for.