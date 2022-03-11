UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev on point for main event

It was a brisk day at the scales for Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev, and all of the UFC Vegas 50 fighters.

The headlining light heavyweights were the first two fighters to show at Friday’s official weigh-ins and both successfully made weight, with Santos — No. 9 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — coming in first at 205.5 pounds, and No. 7 Ankalaev following shortly after at 205 pounds.

Co-headlining bantamweights Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong also made weight without issue, coming in at 136 pounds and 135.5 pounds, respectively.

All but three fighters successfully weighed in within the first 20 minutes of the official weigh-ins, with only Alex Pereira, Sabina Mazo, and Cody Brundage appearing after that opening stretch. In the end, it took less than 90 minutes for the weigh-ins to be complete.

Of note, lightweight Terrance McKinney successfully made weight at 156 pounds after stepping in on short notice to replace Ricky Glenn against Drew Dober. McKinney is coming off of a first-round submission of Fares Ziam just two weeks ago.

UFC Vegas 50 takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

See the weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (145)

Khalil Rountree (205) vs. Karl Roberson (203)

Drew Dober (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Alex Pereira (186) vs. Bruno Silva (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Matthew Semelsberger (169) vs. A.J. Fletcher (170)

JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Trevin Jones (135) vs. Javid Basharat (136)

Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Kamuela Kirk (145)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Guido Cannetti (136) vs. Kris Moutinho (135)

Tafon Nchukwi (205.5) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)