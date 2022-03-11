UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 50 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will carry a live stream of the official weigh-ins, courtesy of Ag. Fight.
The UFC Vegas 50 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. E.T.
In the main event, Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev can weigh no more than 206 pounds, the maximum allowed for their light heavyweight non-title bout.
Check out UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher
JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho
