UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 50 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will carry a live stream of the official weigh-ins, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

The UFC Vegas 50 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. E.T.

In the main event, Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev can weigh no more than 206 pounds, the maximum allowed for their light heavyweight non-title bout.

Check out UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov