MMA Fighting has Bellator 276 weigh-in video Friday afternoon in St. Louis. Watch the ceremonial weigh-in video above, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

In the main event, Adam Borics and Mads Burnell will not be able to weigh more than 146 pounds, the max for the featherweight division for a non-title fight.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 2 p.m. ET.

Check out Bellator 276 weigh-in results below.

Main card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Mads Burnell (145.6)

Phil Davis (206) vs. Julius Anglickas (206)

John Salter (185.8) vs. Johnny Eblen (185.8)

Jay-Jay Wilson (156) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.8)

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Alex Polizzi (204.4) vs. Jose Augusto (206)

Romero Cotton (185.2) vs. Freddy Sandoval (185.2)

Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Kyra Batara (124.6)

Cody Law (145.6) vs. James Adcock (145.4)

Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Kelvin Rayford (171)

Jordan Howard (135.8) vs. Trevor Ward (136)

Josh Augustine (170) vs. Josh Weston (175.8)*

Nico Alcarez (185.6) vs. Stanton Ketcherside (185.2)

*Weston missed the welterweight limit. His bout with Josh Augustine has been canceled