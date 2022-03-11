UFC full fight video: Magomed Ankalaev lands blistering knockout combo to put stamp on Ion Cutelaba rematch

Watch Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba 2 full fight video to see Ankalaev finish Cutelaba inside of a round at UFC 254 on Oct. 24, 2020, in Abu Dhabi.

Ankalaev and Cutelaba had to run it back after a bizarre first meeting at UFC Norfolk that saw Anklaev win by TKO in just 38 seconds after Cutelaba seemingly feigned being dazed, which resulted in the referee calling for a stoppage. That call was immediately protested by Cutelaba and shortly after the fight a rematch was announced for UFC 254.

Given a second chance, Cutelaba did not waste time going after Ankalaev, and he pushed the pace from the opening bell. However, Ankalaev remained patient, and after finding the range he began to sting Cutelaba with counters before connecting with a 1-2 punch combination that dropped Cutelaba. Ankalaev then rendered him unconscious with follow-up ground-and-pound blows.

This Saturday, Ankalaev — currently No. 7 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — takes a seven-fight win streak into the UFC Vegas 50 light heavyweight main event where he takes on one-time UFC title challenger Thiago Santos.