Eagle FC 46 Results: Lee vs. Sanchez

MMA Fighting has Eagle FC 46 results for the Lee vs. Sanchez fight card from the FLXcast Arena in Miami on Friday night.

In the main event, Kevin Lee will square off against Diego Sanchez in a super lightweight contest. Lee and Sanchez will both be competing for the first time since their departures from the UFC. Lee has lost four of his past five fights, while Sanchez has lost three of his past five fights.

Heavyweights Rizvan Kuniev and Anthony Hamilton will clash in the co-main event.

Check out Eagle FC 46 results below.

Main card (FLXcast app at 6 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas

Hendesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola

Impa Kasanganay vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Darrell Horcher vs. Akhmed Aliev

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-Shon Burnell

Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Archie Colban vs. Dylan Mantello

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Tyler Ray vs. Thomas Webb

Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev

Emmanuel Walo vs. Ryder Newman