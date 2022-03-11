Eagle FC 46 Results: Lee vs. Sanchez

MMA Fighting has Eagle FC 46 results for the Lee vs. Sanchez fight card from the FLXcast Arena in Miami on Friday night.
In the main event, Kevin Lee will square off against Diego Sanchez in a super lightweight contest. Lee and Sanchez will both be competing for the first time since their departures from the UFC. Lee has lost four of his past five fights, while Sanchez has lost three of his past five fights.
Heavyweights Rizvan Kuniev and Anthony Hamilton will clash in the co-main event.
Check out Eagle FC 46 results below.
Main card (FLXcast app at 6 p.m. ET)
Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton
Hendesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola
Impa Kasanganay vs. Raimond Magomedaliev
Darrell Horcher vs. Akhmed Aliev
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-Shon Burnell
Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov
Archie Colban vs. Dylan Mantello
Tyler Ray vs. Thomas Webb
Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev
Emmanuel Walo vs. Ryder Newman
