Jorge Masvidal posts photo of eye injury suffered at UFC 272, vows to see ‘cheating f***’ Colby Covington soon

Jorge Masvidal still has plans to see his arch rival Colby Covington soon following their battle this past Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the main event of UFC 272, Covington dominated Masvidal en route to a unanimous decision win, sweeping two of the judges’ scorecards in the process. “Gamebred” suffered an accidental poke in the eye by Covington in the first round that was missed by referee Herb Dean. Covington pounced on the opportunity, took Masvidal down, and won the round convincingly in what was a notable moment in the bout.

On Thursday, Masvidal took to social media to provide an update on his eye, while also sending a message to his former friend turned foe.

Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon pic.twitter.com/qeRpxQjwoU — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 10, 2022

“Almost took eyes out but all good cheating f***, see you soon,” Masvidal stated.

Following the loss, Masvidal — although frustrated by the result — took it rather well. But when asked about the eye poke, he did admit he wasn’t thrilled with Dean missing the foul and allowing the action to continue.

“I’ve had a couple of mishaps [with] Herb Dean, I just don’t get why he didn’t fix the action. [He] threw a punch, missed, and immediately jabbed me in the f****** eyeball,” Masvidal said.

“I’m not going to take anything from [Covington] winning the fight, because that was just one sequence, but it would’ve been cool if he could’ve stopped it there and I could’ve gotten my breathing to restart since Colby poked the s*** out of my eye. Me and Herb Dean don’t have a clean record as it is, we’ve had a couple of mishaps in the past. He’s not my cup of tea when it comes to refereeing.”

Covington has continued to rub in his one-sided victory to Masvidal on social media, making a post a day on his Instagram with a different photo and message to his rival.