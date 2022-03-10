Eagle FC 46 weigh-in results: Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez hit the mark for 165-pound headliner

The main event for Eagle FC is official.

Former UFC headliners Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez will square off in the 165-pound main event of Eagle FC 46, which takes place Friday at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Fla and will stream on the FLXcast app.

Lee tipped the scales at 165.8 pounds for the matchup, for which he is favored as high as a -800 on the current betting lines. “The Motown Phenom” will look to snap a two-fight skid and get back on track after losing four of his last five bouts prior to his release from the UFC.

Sanchez will also make his promotional debut looking to bounce back from a tough three-fight skid inside the octagon. “Nightmare” weighed in at 163.2 pounds, and ended his UFC run with losses to Jake Matthews and Michael Chiesa, along with a DQ win over Michel Pereira after eating an illegal knee in February 2020 in a fight he was in jeopardy of losing on the scorecards.

⚖️ 165.8 for @motownphenom #EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | March 11 at 6P ET on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaiHw1p pic.twitter.com/ZjvqYeS8Zr — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 10, 2022

⚖️ 163.2 LBS for @DiegoSanchezUFC #EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | March 11 at 6P ET on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaiHw1p pic.twitter.com/5CvIo193q8 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 10, 2022

In the co-main event, Rizvan Kuniev and former UFC fighter Anthony Hamilton will battle it out for the Eagle FC heavyweight title.

All other fighters on the card successfully made weight. Check out the full Eagle FC 46 weigh-in results below.

Kevin Lee (165.8) vs. Diego Sanchez (163.2)

Rizvan Kuniev (265) vs. Anthony Hamilton (264.8) - heavyweight title fight

Ray Borg (135.6) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.8)

Handesson Ferreira (164.8) vs. Zach Juusola (165.6)

Raimond Magomedaliev (174.4) vs. Impa Kasanganay (179.2)

Akhmed Aliev (156) vs. Darrell Horcher (155.6)

Ikram Aliskerov (186.2) vs. Nah-shon Burrell (186)

Irwin Rivera (135.6) vs. Firdavs Khasanov (136)

Archie Colgan (160.4) vs. Dylan Mantello (160)

Reggie Pena (206) vs. Ronny Markes (205)

Thomas Webb (174.4) vs. Tyler Ray (174.8)

Caio Uruguai (146) vs. Sitik Muduev (145.8

Manny Walo (183.4) vs. Ryder Newman (184.8)