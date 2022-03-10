We Got Next: Robert Whittaker, Adam Borics, Mads Burnell, Tim Elliott, and Johnny Eblen

Robert Whittaker hopes to have a quick turnaround to take a step closer to a third fight with Israel Adesanya.

The former middleweight champion (4:40) kicks off this week’s edition of We Got Next to reflect on his unanimous decision loss to Adesanya in the main event of UFC 271 this past month, discusses his takeaways, the aftermath feeling much different the second time around, how he would feel if he didn’t get a third crack at Adesanya, hoping for a summer return, why Marvin Vettori makes the most sense for this next fight, and more.

Mads Burnell (21:47) previews his Bellator 276 featherweight headliner with Adam Borics, talks signing a new multi-fight extension with the promotion, getting his first main event bout with Bellator, Borics as an opponent, the importance of defense in his fights, potentially fighting for the belt next, and why he feels A.J. McKee will have a repeat performance against Patricio Pitbull next month.

Borics (34:51) also joins the program to give his thoughts on the matchup, the disappointment of only being able to compete once in 2021, his thoughts on how McKee vs. Pitbull 2 will go, and feeling like he and former opponent Aaron Pico have a lot in common despite Pico calling him out for a rematch on numerous occasions.

Tim Elliott (48:27) recaps his upset win over Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272 this past Saturday, discusses not feeling like he was himself in a great first round before head coach James Krause gave him that confidence in the corner, feeling like he had Ulanbekov well scouted, why he chose to admit he grabbed his opponent’s glove in the fight and doubling down on it, if he heard Khabib Nurmagomedov’s reaction, when he’d like to return, and thoughts on a potential matchup with Cody Garbrandt.

Finally, Johnny Eblen (1:06:31) talks his biggest fight to date this Saturday at Bellator 276 against John Salter, why he has an issue with his opponent, the vibe at American Top Team after Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal, signing a new contract with Bellator, Gegard Mousasi’s two most recent title defenses, his thoughts on the Marshall Rogan inu coin, and why he turned the company down for a sponsorship.

Listen to the latest episode of the We Got Next podcast below. All episodes can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.