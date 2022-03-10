UFC full fight video: Thiago Santos ends brawl with wild knockout of Jimi Manuwa

Watch Thiago Santos vs. Jimi Manuwa full fight video to see Santos score another impressive knockout in a thriller at UFC 231 on Dec. 8, 2018, in Toronto.

This light heavyweight matchup between Santos and Manuwa was expected to produce fireworks and it didn’t disappoint. Santos entered the contest on a two-fight win streak and was coming off of a TKO victory against Eryk Anders in his UFC debut at 205 pounds. Manuwa was in need of a win after dropping back-to-back fights to Jan Blachowicz and Volkan Oezdemir.

Both men had their moments in Round 1, but it looked like Manuwa would get the better of his Brazilian counterpart after a wild opening five minutes of action. However, Santos turned it up in the second round and left Manuwa crumpled on the canvas after a flurry against the fence. Santos would follow up this win with a TKO of Jan Blachowicz that earned him a title shot against UFC champion Jon Jones.

This Saturday, Santos — currently No. 9 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — headlines UFC Vegas 50 opposite top contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.