UFC releases Zviad Lazishvili following debut loss, USADA suspension

Zviad Lazishvili is no longer a UFC fighter, the promotion confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

Lazishvili (13-1) signed with the promotion as an undefeated LFA bantamweight champion in 2021 and made his octagon debut this past October against Jonathan Martinez, losing a decision in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old was then hit with multiple suspensions for a failed drug test.

The Nevada Athletic Commission decided in January to ban him for nine months and fine him $2,126 after he tested positive for clomiphene, a banned performance-enhancer. Five days later, the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced a 10-month suspension for the same violation.

The UFC Prohibited List defines clomiphene as a hormone and metabolic modulator. The same substance previously has caused positive tests in UFC superstars Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones.

USADA revealed in its announcement that Lazishvili proved that “his use of clomiphene occurred prior to entering the program,” but he failed properly declared it. Lazishvili will be cleared to compete on Aug. 23, 2022.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.