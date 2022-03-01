Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot set for UFC Columbus

Manon Fiorot will still compete inside the octagon this month with a huge opportunity in front of her.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Fiorot will face former title challenger Jennifer Maia at UFC Columbus, which takes place March 26 at the Nationwide Arena. MMA Junkie first reported the pairing.

Fiorot was originally set to face Jessica Eye at UFC 272 this Saturday before Eye was forced to withdraw due to an injury. “The Beast” is 3-0 since signing with the UFC, including a pair of standing TKO wins over Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci. In her most recent appearance, Fiorot showed more of her skills en route to a unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Vegas 40 this past October.

After dropping a unanimous decision to Valentina Shevchenko in her first title opportunity at UFC 255, Maia bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Eye at UFC 264 this past July. The No. 6 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings wasn’t able to keep the momentum going as she dropped a decision to Katlyn Chookagian at January’s UFC Vegas 46 event. Maia has also signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC, sources confirm to MMA Fighting.

UFC Columbus will be headlined by a heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.