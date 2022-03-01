Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano in the works as 160-pound catchweight co-main event at UFC 272

Rafael dos Anjos has an opponent for UFC 272.

After Rafael Fiziev was forced off the card with COVID-19, Renato Moicano has accepted a late notice opportunity to face dos Anjos this weekend in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with verbal agreements in place for the fight. Contracts are expected to be issued any time now.

The fight will be contracted for five rounds as the UFC 272 co-main event.

As soon as Fiziev was pulled from the fight, Moicano immediately volunteered his services to land the matchup against the former lightweight champion on March 5.

Numerous other fighters also attempted to book the fight including Islam Makhachev, who requested the bout take place at 170 pounds, but obviously the matchup didn’t come together.

Now Moicano will get the opportunity with hopes of building on his two-fight win streak including a dominant submission finish over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271 in February. Moicano is expected to fly into Las Vegas on Tuesday from Brazil with just three days remaining until the event.

The co-main event between dos Anjos and Moicano will join the headliner on Saturday night as former teammates Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington square off in a five-round grudge match.