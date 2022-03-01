Fighter vs. Writer: Thiago Alves seeking new contract with BKFC as he awaits ‘big money’ showdown against Mike Perry

BKFC champion and former UFC title contender Thiago Alves joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to discuss what’s next in his career as he seeks a new contract with the bare-knuckle promotion, which recently sold a major share to Triller, and his hopes that he’ll sign a contract so he can face off with Mike Perry later this year.

Alves also details his recent change in management teams and what that means for his future. Plus, Alves previews the upcoming UFC 272 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington after he was teammates with both of them for several years.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher.