Morning Report: Dana White says a Conor McGregor title shot will ‘depend on who the champion is’

There was no turning back from the main event spotlight for Conor McGregor once he became a UFC champion in 2015. Ireland’s favorite fighting son is the biggest star the sport of MMA has ever seen and it’s hard to imagine him being topped in that category anytime soon. Because of that magnetic drawing power “The Notorious” possesses, it can come with some perks more often than not.

McGregor currently finds himself 1-3 in his last four fights dating back to 2016 when he held the lightweight title. Now fresh off two back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier that made up McGregor’s 2021, a title shot remains a possibility according to UFC President Dana White.

“It’s gonna depend on who the champion is,” White told The Underground regarding a McGregor title shot. “The champion has some say in that, too. Who’s gonna be the champ when Conor McGregor comes back? And what do they wanna do? If you look at [Charles] Oliveira, right... if it’s still Oliveira by the time he comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor. Who knows? I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

The current champion in Charles Oliveira is expected to defend against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7 in Phoenix, Ariz. Meanwhile, McGregor remains on the mend from his last encounter with Poirier which saw him suffer a gruesome leg break to close round one. On top of that, rising lightweight superstar Islam Makhachev continues to impress and his shot at the belt seems like just a matter of time.

“There’s a lot of variables that have to come together for him to come back and fight,” White said of McGregor. “No. 1 is health and how’s his leg. Then once that’s 100 percent then we’ll start to figure out where he goes. Because a lot of these — we have fights made all the way up to June 18 already. Once he’s 100 percent ready to go, we’ll get him figured out and we’ll see what’s what with the lightweight division and we’ll get him figured out.”

TOP STORIES

Tenure. Sam Alvey reveals the UFC will give him another shot despite going winless in his last eight fights.

Volunteers. Islam Makhachev and Paul Felder among the names throwing their names in the hat to replace Rafael Fiziev against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272.

Threatening. Dana White recalls the time Nevada’s governor almost took away his promotor’s license after criticizing the state’s athletic commission.

Rivalry. Jorge Masvidal reflected on the time he nearly cracked Colby Covington in the face with a glass bottle.

Inevitable. Logan Paul expects to box again in 2022 and sees an eventual MMA fight as a likelihood.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC 271 Embedded.

Masvidal arrives.

Stephen A. on MMA.

UFC viking training.

The doctor will see you now...

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Cyborg vs. Sorenson?

I’m ready, I don’t turn fights down and I don’t back out https://t.co/EitE1tsxBm — Pamela Sorenson (@PamBam_Sorenson) March 1, 2022

The UFC 274 Suga Show?

Malhadinho.

If Nikita Krilov cant fight against @PCraigmma becouse the situation between Ukraine and Russia, im here to fight in his place. @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @UFCBrasil @danawhite — Malhadinho (@Malhadinho_UFC) March 1, 2022

Advice.

Free advice for young fighters. Do interviews. I do more than anyone on the card when I fight, even when I don’t feel up to it. Websites, podcasts, treat them good and they’ll treat you good usually. You get eyes on their site and they get eyes on your fight. Mutually beneficial — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) March 1, 2022

Angry Jessy.

Today was my first day back at the gym.

And honestly? I’m fucken pissed off. Mad and embarrassed. I’m mad at myself. Mad at my emotions. Mad at my brain. Mad at my body. Mad that I let myself down.

I’m not forgetting these feelings any time soon. I have a big point to prove. pic.twitter.com/8zZ0A4T9WY — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) March 1, 2022

Robocop.

Teamwork makes the dream work.

The color blind test...

Cowboy sh*t.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will Conor McGregor’s next fight be for a title? Yes

No vote view results 30% Yes (121 votes)

69% No (276 votes) 397 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.