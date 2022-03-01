Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson scratched from Bellator 276

An injury has forced Cat Zingano to withdraw from a fight with Pam Sorenson at Bellator 276.

A Bellator official confirmed the news to MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Mania. Bellator 276 takes place March 12 at The Family Arena in St. Louis, and the event’s main card airs on Showtime.

Zingano was expected to fight featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, but Cyborg said the one-time UFC title challenger turned down an offer to face off at the March 12 event.

Since signing with Bellator, Zingano has racked up two wins, including a first-round submission of Olivia Parker in her most recent showing at Bellator 256. Her UFC tenure ended in 2019 after a loss due to an eye injury in a fight against Megan Anderson.

Sorenson most recently appeared in the Bellator cage against Arlene Blencowe, who defeated her by decision at Bellator 271. A former Invicta featherweight champion, she has gone 1-1 in the Bellator cage.