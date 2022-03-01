KSW double champ Roberto Soldic explains why ‘dream fight’ would be with Conor McGregor

If Roberto Soldić had his druthers, his career wouldn’t be complete without the opportunity to share the cage with someone who also knows what it’s like to be a two-division champion.

The current KSW welterweight and middleweight champion will have a big decision to make about his future very soon, as he has one fight left on his current deal with the promotion. Soldić and his management team planned to meet with officials following KSW 67, which took place this past Saturday, to discuss potentially signing a new contract. If the two sides can’t agree to terms, Soldić will likely enter free agency as his contract expires in July.

Should “Robocop” test the market, the UFC will likely be a player in the sweepstakes — which would give Soldić the potential to get his dream matchup on the books, which he was asked about in an interview with MMA Fighting.

“Conor McGregor,” Soldić said on We Got Next. “I want to see this fight for me. I want that test. He has also fought at welterweight, and now he has experience from boxing with [fighting] Floyd Mayweather.

“Conor is dream fight for me, of course. The guy, he made MMA into another level. UFC is bigger, he made the sport big for sure.”

Fans who are familiar with Soldić’s exciting and powerful style would love to see him compete against the top welterweights in the UFC. In fact, there are very few days that go by where that isn’t said to him on the street or on social media.

If Soldić does end up in the UFC, he feels as if he can compete with the top guys — including current champion Kamaru Usman.

“I know when I punch, nobody can stay [in the fight],” Soldić said. “It’s better to don’t take clean punch from me. I just believe in myself.

“I’m ready for everyone. I’m big trouble. I believe in this when I have time and [get a proper camp], and not a bad weight cut like I had when I was 22 years old. I made a big mistake, and now I have experience. I believe in myself, my conditioning, and it’s good to believe in yourself, but not too much. To all of these guys, I give total respect. We’ll have to make this decision, but I know I’m ready for everyone in the world.”