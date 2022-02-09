UFC Vegas 47 medical suspensions: 8 fighters potentially out 6 months

The UFC’s second Fight Night event of 2022 produced 20 medical suspensions, nearly half of which may keep fighters on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

Punahele Soriano, Sam Alvey, Michael Trizano, Alexis Davis, Julija Stoliarenko, Danilo Marques, Philip Rowe, and Denys Bondar were all given conditional six-month suspensions following their fights at UFC Vegas 47. In each instance, a physician can clear them to return to action sooner, however, none are eligible to compete again until March.

Medical suspensions were released Wednesday and first acquired by mixedmartialarts.com.

Both main event competitors managed to fare much better, with Jack Hermansson only sidelined for two months, while Sean Strickland is eligible to return in just a few weeks.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from the event:

Sean Strickland: Suspended until Feb. 27, no contact until Feb. 20.

Jack Hermansson: Suspended until Apr. 7, no contact until Mar. 23.

Punahele Soriano: Must have left knee x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Nicholas Maximov: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8 – left upper eyelid laceration.

Carlston Harris: Suspended until Apr. 7, no contact until Mar. 23.

Sam Alvey: Alvey must follow up with dentist for tooth issue or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Tresean Gore: Suspended until Mar. 8, no contact until Fe. 27.

Bryan Battle: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Julian Erosa: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Feb. 27.

Steven Peterson: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Miles Johns: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

John Castaneda: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Feb. 27.

Michael Trizano: Trizano must have left ribs x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended until Apr. 7, no contact until Mar. 23.

Alexis Davis: Davis must have left elbow x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Julija Stoliarenko: Stoliarenko must have left mandible cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Danilo Marques: Marques must have left shoulder x-rayed and cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Jason Witt: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8 - left ear laceration.

Philip Rowe: Rowe must have MRI of the right knee, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Denis Bondar: Bondar must have left elbow cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.