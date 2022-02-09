 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 271 Embedded, episode 3: ‘Blonde Brunson is going down’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

In the third episode of UFC 271 Embedded, Bobby Green gets some training in, other fighters get geared up or arrive in Las Vegas, Tai Tuivasa talks to his kid, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...