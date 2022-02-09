UFC 271 commentary team set: Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik return to booth for Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

The UFC’s February PPV event will see the return of Joe Rogan to the commentary booth.

Sources close to the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting that the veteran color commentator will join Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier at the desk at this Saturday’s UFC 271 event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

It will be the fourth consecutive pay-per-view event to feature the voice of one of the globe’s most popular podcast hosts. Rogan has found himself in the headlines quite a bit over the past few weeks for several controversial guests speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic on his show, along with issuing an apology after a video surfaced showing him repeatedly using a racial slur on his podcast.

The main event will see a rematch for the middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, a matchup that Anik told MMA Fighting he’s extremely excited for.

In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis will compete in front of a hometown crowd once again when he faces the surging Tai Tuivasa.