Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell to headline Bellator 276 next month

A pair of key fights are on their way to St. Louis for Bellator 276 on March 12.

On Wednesday, Bellator MMA announced it would be returning to St. Louis for the first time since 2015 with a featherweight title eliminator set for the main event, with Adam Borics (17-1) facing Mads Burnell (16-3).

Borics made it to the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix in 2020, where he lost to Darrion Caldwell by submission. Since then, Borics has strung together three wins inside the Bellator cage, and climbed to No. 2 in the Bellator divisional rankings. Burnell, meanwhile, is riding a seven-fight winning streak and has gone 3-0 since joining Bellator in 2020. The winner will earn the right to face the winner of Bellator’s upcoming featherweight title rematch between champion A.J. McKee and former champion Patricio Pitbull.

The featherweight title eliminator is not the only big fight on the card though. In the co-main of Bellator 276, former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis (23-6) takes on the most recent light heavyweight title challenger Julius Anglickas (10-2) in a pivotal bout for the divisional rankings. Anglickas is looking to bounce back after his fourth-round submission loss to champion Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 268, while Davis is looking to make it two in a row, coming off a split decision win over Yoel Romero last September.

Also on the card will be a welterweight matchup between Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) and Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-2) and a light heavyweight bout between Alex Polizzi (9-1) and Jose Augusto (7-2, 1 NC).