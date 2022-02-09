John Lineker tests positive for COVID, Bibiano Fernandes title fight off Friday’s ONE

The highly-anticipated title fight between ONE bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker is off after the UFC veteran tested positive for COVID-19, multiple sources close to the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting.

Lineker tested negative prior to his departure from Brazil late last week, but tested positive for the infection in multiple tests upon his arrival in Singapore, MMA has learned. It’s still unclear if ONE will re-book the match-up for a future card.

Fernandes (24-4) was returning for his first fight since October 2019 after dealing with contract negotiations with ONE Championship following his tetralogy clash with Kevin Belingon. “The Flash” holds a 12-1 record under the ONE banner.

Lineker (34-9) won three in a row since leaving the UFC to join the Asian company in 2019, including back-to-back knockouts over Belingon and Troy Worthen. “Hands of Stone” scored wis over the likes of Marlon Vera, John Dodson, Rob Font and Brian Kelleher back in his UFC days.

ONE Championship: Bad Blood will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. The co-main event is expected to be elevated to the headlining spot, and features a clash between Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko for the interim heavyweight belt.