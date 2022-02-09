Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva, Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci set for spring UFC events

A pair of all-Brazilian bouts are set for upcoming events in the spring, multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting.

Poliana Botelho is set to welcome flyweight newcomer Karine Silva to the octagon on June 4 while Polyana Viana draws Tabatha Ricci in a strawweight clash on May 21. Ag. Fight and Cageside Press first reported the match-ups, respectively.

The May 21 UFC event will be headlined by former champion Holly Holm opposite Ketlen Vieira. The promotion has yet to officially announce the headlining attraction for the June 4 show.

Botelho (8-4) is down to 1-2 since moving up to the 125-pound division in 2019, and aims to end a two-fight decision skid against Gillian Robertson and Luana Carolina.

Meanwhile, “Killer” Silva (14-4) looks to extend her winning streak to six following a victorious appearance at Dana White’s Contender Series, submitting Qihui Yan this past October.

“Dama de Ferro” Viana (12-4), who once had her back against the wall after losing three in a row inside the octagon, returns to the cage after winning consecutive fights by first-round armbar, submitting Emily Whitmire and Mallory Martin.

“Baby Shark” Ricci (6-1) is a LFA veteran who went 1-1 so far in the UFC, dropping her debut to fellow prospect Manon Fiorot before winning a decision over Maria Oliveira in October 2021.