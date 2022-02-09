UFC 272 poster released featuring ‘former friends, bitter rivals’ Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

The poster has been revealed for UFC 272, which is scheduled to see a heated rivalry finally play out in the main event.

UFC 272 will take place March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a grudge match between former best friends and teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Check out the poster for the event below:

Both Covington and Masvidal competed in title fight rematches against Kamaru Usman in their most recent appearances. Covington dropped a competitive unanimous decision at UFC 268, while Masvidal was knocked out in the second round by Usman at UFC 261 this past April.

“Gamebred” will look to return to his 2019 form where he emerged as of the sport’s biggest superstars following stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. Covington, a former interim champion, has won his last eight fights that weren’t against Usman, which includes wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, and Demian Maia.

Check out the current UFC 272 fight card below (bout order still to be determined):

(#2) Colby Covington vs. (#11) Jorge Masvidal

(#4) Marina Rodriguez vs. (#6) Yan Xiaonan

(#13) Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner

Nick Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

(#13 MW) Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

(#15) Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

*Rankings based on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings