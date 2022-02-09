The MMA Hour with Eugene Bareman, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Chris Weidman, and Ian Garry

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Undefeated UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov joins the show to talk about his win over Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 47.

1:30 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns to update us on his injured leg and plans for 2022.

2 p.m.: Israel Adesanya coach and City Kickboxing leader Eugene Bareman breaks down the champ’s middleweight title rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

2:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight prospect Ian Garry returns to talk about his second UFC fight in a meeting with Darian Weeks at UFC 273.

3 p.m.: It’s GC time as we break down all the best bets for UFC 271 on Saturday.

3:30 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.