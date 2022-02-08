Jorge Masvidal issues warning to Colby Covington: ‘March 5th is getting closer – so is this knee to your temple’

Jorge Masvidal is ramping up the trash talk ahead of his fight with Colby Covington.

The former American Top Team teammates have been at each others’ throats over the past couple of years after a falling out that occurred as both men climbed the welterweight rankings.

Now, Masvidal and Covington are set to face each other in the main event of UFC 272, and with their long-awaited battle less than a month away, Masvidal is going all out on his verbal assault of his former best friend.

Check out the promo Masvidal cut – and directly tagged Covington.

“At the home, the temple, home to some real motherf*ckers. Left and right, I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf*cker. Many bad motherf*ckers here. But not your b*tch ass that got kicked out from here. Damn, man. I know it hurts every time you see that sh*t. I know what a sensitive b*tch you are and how you read comments and cry. I can’t imagine every time you see this symbol, it just hurts, man. Keep talking sh*t though. I can’t wait. “March 5th is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I going to break your face in a very violent way but the UFC is going to see you’re such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro. Then it’s going to be back ti Indian reservations where you can fight, maybe you can co-main event or some sh*t like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you, in any show. I’m gonna f*ck you up, man. Keep talking that sh*t though. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, b*tch. Never forget.”

This past week, Masvidal dropped a video blasting Covington as “The Real Street Judas,” The two-time UFC welterweight title challenger also recently declared that he was going to “expose” Covington as a “charlatan” and a “limited” fighter.

Covington, for his part, has been largely quiet during the build-up to the fight. Minutes after Masvidal’s post, he issued one of his own.

UFC 272 takes place on March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.