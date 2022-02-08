Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev on tap for June 4 UFC event

A big featherweight matchup has been added to the UFC’s June slate.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev will take place at the UFC’s event on June 6, which currently does not have a location or venue officially announced. The UFC’s broadcast partner ESPN was first to report the booking.

After winning seven of eight, Ige, the No. 12 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, looks to get back on track and snap a two-fight skid. “50K” began 2021 with a 22-second KO of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21 before dropping consecutive unanimous decisions to Chan Sung Jung and Josh Emmett.

Evloev has won all 15 of his professional bouts, including a 5-0 start to his UFC career. The No. 14 ranked featherweight will return for the first time in nearly a year following his most recent win over Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Evloev was scheduled to meet Ilia Topuria in January at UFC 270, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.