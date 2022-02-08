With Julian Marquez out, Kyle Daukaus now meets Jamie Pickett at UFC Vegas 48

Julian Marquez’s return to the octagon will have to wait a bit longer.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that Marquez will no longer compete against Kyle Daukaus for undisclosed reasons. Instead, Daukaus will now face Jamie Pickett at the Feb. 19 event at the APEX. MMA Junkie was first to report the change.

Marquez returned from a near three-year layoff at UFC 258 in February 2021 and finished Maki Pitolo via third-round submission. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” went on to earn a submission win against Sam Alvey two months later at UFC Vegas 23 this past April, but hasn’t competed since. The 31-year-old was slated to face Jordan Wright in October, but health issues scratched Marquez the day before the scheduled bout.

Daukaus will look to get back on track following a controversial no-contest against Kevin Holland at October’s UFC Vegas 38 event. Prior to that, the 28-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 26.

Pickett enters the fight after picking up his first two octagon victories over Laureano Staropoli and — most recently at UFC Vegas 46 in January — Joseph Holmes.

UFC Vegas 48 will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.