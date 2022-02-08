UFC adds Elizeu Zaleski vs. Mounir Lazzez to April 16 event

Another welterweight bout is set for the April 16 UFC Fight Night event as Elizeu Zaleski draws Mounir Lazzez, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The card will be headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad, and includes another pair of other 170-pound contests in Miguel Baeza vs. Dhiego Lima and Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson.

Zaleski (23-7) dominated Benoit Saint-Denis in his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 267, winning a lopsided decision in Abu Dhabi to return to the winning column following a controversial split decision upset to Muslim Salikhov. “Capoeira” won nine of his past 11 UFC bouts with four finishes to his credit.

Lazzez (10-2) will attempt to bounce back from a first-round stoppage defeat to Warlley Alves in his most recent fight in January 2021, dropping his UFC record to 1-1. “The Sniper” fights out of Dubai and scored 80 percent of his MMA wins by way of knockout, with a rare decision coming in his victorious UFC debut over Abdul Razak Alhassan.