Mallory Martin no longer on UFC roster

Mallory Martin is no longer part of the UFC roster after completing her contract this past December and not re-signing with the promotion, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

Martin is yet to sign a deal with a new promotion, MMA Fighting has learned.

The 28-year-old strawweight talent parted ways with the company after a 1-3 run inside the octagon between 2019 and 2021. Her sole victory was a second-round submission over Hannah Cifers in Las Vegas, which was sandwiched between defeats to Virna Jandiroba, Polyana Viana and a recent decision to Cheyanne Vlismas in December.

Martin entered the UFC after winning five in a row in promotions like LFA and Invicta FC, and wasn’t signed following her victory over Micol di Segni at Dana White’s Contender Series. The UFC offer finally came months later, after she beat Cynthia Arceo via decision at Invicta FC 38.