Ex-champion Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson among additions to Bellator London card

Douglas Lima will attempt to put an end to the longest losing skid of his MMA career when he meets Jason Jackson in the co-main event of Bellator London on May 13, the company announced Tuesday following a report from Mirror.

Lima (32-10), who won three in a row over Andrey Koreshkov, Michael Page and Rory MacDonald between 2018 and 2019, dropped his following three, failing in his attempt to capture the middleweight belt against Gegard Mousasi and then losing his 170-pound belt to Yaroslav Amosov. In his most recent bout, Lima lost a rematch to Page.

Jackson (15-4), on the other hand, is on a roll after scoring five straight victories since 2019, including decisions over former UFC champion Ben Henderson, jiu-jitsu star Neiman Gracie and longtime MMA veteran Paul Daley.

“The Ass-Kicking Machine” has competed for various promotions since his professional MMA debut in 2012. Jackson will meet Lima six years after handing his brother Dhiego Lima a first-round TKO loss when they fought for the Titan FC welterweight throne.

Headlined by 26-0 welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov opposite local star Michael Page at the SSE Arena in London, the card will also feature Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong, Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde, and Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou.